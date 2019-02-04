Police officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter of Abdirahman Abdi

The Ottawa police officer charged with manslaughter and assault in the 2016 death of a man with mental health issues has pleaded not guilty.

Const. Daniel Montsion is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa's Hintonburg community, just west of the downtown core, in late July 2016.

The Ottawa courtroom set aside for the trial has a capacity of 41 people, and didn't have enough room for all the reporters, Abdi's family members and supporters, and Ottawa police officers who wanted to watch the first day of the proceedings, according to the CBC's Judy Trinh.

Witnesses told to leave

Montsion wore dark sunglasses as he entered and exited the Elgin Street courthouse with the president of the Ottawa Police Association, Matt Skof, by his side.

Skof is supporting Montsion during the trial and staying on as police association president despite criminal allegations of breach of trust and obstructing justice against him.

Eight witnesses are scheduled to testify at Montsion's trial, most of whom watched Abdi's arrest from the apartment building on Hilda Street where the altercation ended.

The rest were in the nearby Bridgehead coffee shop where the confrontation began.

Some of the Crown's witnesses are family members who were told to leave the court room Monday so as not to taint their testimony, standard procedure in such a trial.

After Montsion's arraignment Monday morning, the Crown and defence asked for an adjournment until 2 p.m. to give them time to double-check courtroom equipment and prepare materials.

Twelve weeks have been set aside for the judge-alone trial, which is being heard by Ontario Court Justice Robert Kelly of the Toronto region.