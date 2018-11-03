Father waits anxiously to retrieve son's body from quarry

The father of a west Quebec man who died Thursday in a landslide at a quarry in La Pêche, Que., is decrying the amount of time it's taking to retrieve his son's body.

Daniel Dompierre was operating an excavator at the quarry on Highway 105 when the landslide happened at around 10 a.m.

His father, Marc, told Radio-Canada Saturday afternoon that the wait for closure has been excruciating.

"I just want to have the army, or someone who could help find a way to get my guy out of there, that's all," he said in a French-language interview.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said emergency crews were able to briefly reach Dompierre's body Thursday to confirm the 31-year-old Bouchette, Que., man was dead.

However, they had to pull back because of the precariousness of the site. They are now waiting for an engineer's report on the site's stability before trying again.

Marc Dompierre's son Daniel was killed Thursday during a landslide at a quarry in La Pêche, Que. He said the wait to retrieve his son's body has been excruciating. (Radio-Canada)

Approaching body could impede investigation

Police said Thursday they're investigating the incident in collaboration with the CNESST, Quebec's workplace safety watchdog.

Authorities have said that anyone approaching the body without permission could be charged with obstructing a police investigation.

If it weren't for that threat, Marc Dompierre said, he'd be digging at the ground with his bare hands.

"He would have been out of there 40 hours ago if there was no one to stop me from getting my boy," he said in French.

Neither police nor the CNESST were willing to be interviewed Saturday.