Daniel Lalonde sentenced to life in prison for 2016 murder

A 66-year-old eastern Ontario man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 shooting of 41-year-old Jacqueline Rouleau east of Ottawa.

Hawkesbury OPP officers were called to a home in the township of Alfred and Plantagenet on the afternoon of Sept. 22, 2016, to investigate reports of a gunshot.

When officers arrived they discovered Rouleau's body inside.

Police launched a search for the suspect, including setting up checkpoints on area roads, and that evening arrested Daniel Lalonde of Alfred, Ont., at a Hawkesbury restaurant.

An OPP officer inspects vehicles at a checkpoint during the search for the suspect in September 2016. (CBC)

The court heard Lalonde shot Rouleau during a dispute about money.

On Wednesday, Lalonde pleaded guilty, apologized for his actions and was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 10 years. He's already spent more than four years in prison.