Work set to begin to recover man's body from quarry

One week after a west Quebec man died when his excavator was swallowed in a landslide, police say crews have received the go-ahead to recover his body.

Daniel Dompierre died on Nov. 1 when his excavator was buried in a landslide

Daniel Dompierre was operating an excavator at a quarry in La Pêche, Que., on Nov. 1 when it was swallowed by a landslide, killing him. Police say the ground is now finally stable enough to begin recovering his body. (Submitted by Marc Dompierre)

Daniel Dompierre was operating an excavator at a La Pêche, Que., quarry when the landslide happened at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Emergency crews were able to briefly reach Dompierre's body to confirm the 31-year-old Bouchette, Que., man was dead.

However, the ground was initially too unstable to begin recovery efforts, and they were forced to wait for an engineering report giving them clearance.

On Thursday afternoon, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said the site had been secured and that the work to bring Dompierre's body to the surface would soon be underway.

Investigation continues

An engineering team from Montreal with experience in similar incidents, along with two avalanche experts from the Sûreté du Québec, have been on-site helping with the recovery effort.

Police have said they're investigating the incident in collaboration with the CNESST, Quebec's workplace safety watchdog. 

The quarry is roughly 30 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

Avalanche experts from the Sûreté du Québec arrived at the quarry in La Pêche, Que., on Monday. (Lorian Belanger/Radio-Canada)

