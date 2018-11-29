Brutal locker room hazing not 'hockey tradition,' Sens players say

Two Ottawa Senators say former NHLer Daniel Carcillo's graphic allegations of locker room hazing in the early 2000s don't reflect the current state of the game.

In two lengthy Twitter threads on the weekend, Carcillo outlined some of the alleged bullying and hazing he suffered through as a 17-year-old rookie during the 2002-03 Ontario Hockey League season.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner spoke of being beaten with the sawed-off paddle of a goaltender's hockey stick on a daily basis.

He also said rookies with the OHL's Sarnia Sting were forced to sit on the floor in the shower as veterans urinated or spit chewing tobacco on or near them, among other disturbing allegations.

Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki said Thursday that he supported Carcillo's decision to come forward.

"I think it's important to have guys speak up and make sure we get rid of that stuff, because it shouldn't be acceptable under any circumstances," Borowiecki told reporters at a team skate ahead of the club's game against the New York Rangers.

While Borowiecki never played in the OHL and was "kind of the generation right after Carcillo," the 29-year-old said he wasn't surprised by the toxic locker room culture Carcillo described.

"That's just not the way you handle yourself as a human being. I don't care if it's hockey tradition. I don't care what it is," Borowiecki said.

"It's not the way you treat people, and it's not the way we treat young guys here."

Senators teammates Matt Duchene and Mark Borowiecki react to hazing abuse allegations by Daniel Carcillo, a two-time Stanley Cup champion who spoke with CBC about his experience in the Ontario Hockey League. 0:59

'Under control now'

Carcillo, 33, said he was inspired to open up about his experience after news broke about alleged sexual assault involving athletes at St. Michael's College School, an all-boys private school in Toronto.

He also felt it would be helpful to share his story as part of Twitter's Bullying Awareness Week.

Senators co-captain Matt Duchene said by the time of his first OHL season in 2007-08, teams were already "really cracking down" on locker room hazing.

Duchene said while he'd heard "tough stories" from fellow players, he felt the game's culture has changed.

"There's stuff that has been done in the past that's team bonding stuff that's a little bit hard on the rookies. But it's not demeaning or anything. But then there's stuff that crosses the line," Duchene said.

"I think it's under control now. I haven't heard of anything in a while in hockey that's been offsides. I think it's one of those things that's under control."