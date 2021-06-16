Dance company makes 'heart-breaking' decision to close

An all-girls dance company in Ottawa will wind down operations at the end of the month after its search for financial stability ended in disappointment.

Dandelion Dance was founded as a non-profit in 2012 to provide an inclusive space where girls of all income levels, backgrounds, abilities and experience could find a way to express themselves creatively.

Monica Chohan, the company's co-executive director, said the company has had trouble finding stable financial backing.

"This has been a hugely heart-breaking decision," said Chohan, who joined in 2016 after she saw the Dandelion community allowed young girls to be themselves.

"Dandelion has never actually been about dance as an end to itself. The creative process and the tool of creative movement ... is a medium for girls to be able to discover who they are and put themselves out there just as they are."

Pandemic accelerated decision to close

Over the past five years, Chohan said the organization's leadership has tried to secure stable funding, outside of annual grants and fundraising activities, but couldn't find consistent dependable support.

"The pandemic absolutely accelerated that decision," she said.

Emilly Renaud, who danced with Dandelion as a teenager, said the experience provided her a safe space to develop friendships in what was a difficult time.

"I grew more than I can even express through the company, met so many amazing people, [had] so many amazing opportunities," Renaud said.

She said she was glad to see the company expand to include more girls and gender-diverse people in recent years, adding its closure will be a big loss for young people who looked up to the performers and hoped to join the company.

"Dandelion is such a unique space and I know right now there's not anything like it to replace it," said Renaud.

Virtual retrospective on Thursday

Dandelion is holding a virtual retrospective on Thursday night to allow people to share their experiences and reflections on the company's legacy.

Chohan said she hopes to organize a similar project so the empowering message behind the dance company can continue to be shared in a more sustainable way.

"Our biggest hope is that the girls that have been impacted by our work take forward everything they've learned about how much their valued just as they are," she said.

"We're really, really hoping it's going to be a 'see you soon.'"