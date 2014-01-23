Sports anchor Dan Séguin retiring after 32 years with CBC Ottawa

Dan Séguin is at the 18th hole of a long career in Ottawa sports journalism, and he's heading for the 19th.

Thursday marks Séguin's last day as CBC Ottawa's sports anchor, the end of a long career covering local sports that started when he was hired by CJOH (now CTV Ottawa) in 1981, fresh out of Ryerson University.

He moved to CBC in 1990 and has been here ever since, all while raising four kids.

Séguin covered the 1990 NHL expansion meetings that saw Ottawa awarded a franchise, the Grey Cup win for the Ottawa Redblacks in 2016 and Ottawa 67's national championships in 1984 and 1999.

He also travelled to Sochi to cover the 2014 Olympics.

His time with the CBC included a transition to filming his own stories in the late 1990s and time filling in as a news anchor.

‘He makes it look effortless’: Colleagues pay tribute to retiring sports anchor Dan Séguin Duration 2:47 CBC Ottawa hosts and anchors pay tribute to sports anchor Dan Séguin, who is retiring after 32 years with the station. 2:47

Dan is the best, and well deserved! He was super patient with me in the early 90's cutting his sport highlight reels. Enjoy <a href="https://twitter.com/SeguinSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeguinSports</a> —@camnandlall