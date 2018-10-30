Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in death of Damian Sobieraj

A teenage girl was found guilty in a Brockville, Ont. court Wednesday of manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Damian Sobieraj.

Justice Kimberly Moore found the youth, who cannot be named because she is a minor, guilty of assault, uttering a death threat, obstructing a police officer and the manslaughter charge, Crown attorney Alan Findlay told CBC in an email.

The youth has a hearing March 27 to set a sentencing date.

The body of Sobieraj was recovered from the St. Lawrence River on Sept. 14, 2018.

The night before, around 9:30 p.m., he called 911 to report a disturbance at Hardy Park near Brockville's downtown waterfront area.

Responding officers found a dog in the park — which turned out to belong to Sobieraj — and his vehicle. They also spoke with a group of young people in the park.

In October, about six weeks later, police arrested the youth in connection with Sobieraj's death.

She was 15 at the time of the arrest.