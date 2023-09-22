Woman whose home flooded says co-op ignored her, until she hired a lawyer

On a frigid morning in early February, Sandra Santos woke up to the sound of a fire alarm in her downtown Ottawa apartment.

"I felt water dropping from the ceiling, and my mattress — everything was wet," she said.

It was the same in the hallway and bathroom of the one-bedroom unit, owned and operated by the Dalhousie Non-Profit Housing Co-operative. Water was draining down the walls, pooling inside light fixtures and behind paint, and dripping from smoke detectors.

Panicked, Santos called 911. Firefighters shut off power to the building, saying it was hazardous.

Santos, 52, and her partner Jagtar Singh, 45, ended up staying in the powerless unit for two nights because they didn't have anywhere else to go. Santos emigrated from Angola in 2000 and works for an insurance company, and Singh emigrated from India in 2022.

The 83-unit housing co-operative is a non-profit, and its members hold shares of the property together — in a sense, they're their own landlords. Co-operatives can provide housing for low-income residents through subsidies from governments, and members pay monthly housing fees that are often more affordable (in Ottawa, an average of about $475 per month cheaper than market rent, according to the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada).

Members also elect a board of directors to govern day-to-day decisions and to oversee the budget for repairs and upkeep.

Water pools underneath the paint of the bathroom ceiling on Feb. 8, 2023, after a water tank upstairs broke because a window was left open and the water froze. (Sandra Santos)

Co-op left Santos in the dark, she says

Eventually the Dalhousie co-op arranged a hotel stay at a Comfort Inn. It estimated the repairs would take a couple of weeks, Santos said.

Instead the repairs took months, and the co-op repeatedly failed to answer Santos' calls and emails about what was happening, she said.

Out of desperation, she hired a lawyer to get a response.

Twice, the co-op left the couple on the verge of homelessness when the hotel reservation wasn't renewed, said Santos, breaking down into tears. She felt extreme distress, and was trying to conceive through in vitro fertilization at the same time, she said.

Santos had been proactive, emailing and calling the co-op before each checkout date to ask when she could return and if the hotel stay would be renewed, she said. She heard nothing back until after the hotel said it was time to leave.

On another occasion, her booking was renewed less than two hours before checkout time.

"That anxiety, that stress, it kind of holds you back ... because you are in the middle of circumstances [that are] unpredictable, that can change anytime," she said.

The co-op, meanwhile, said it relies on a board of volunteers to manage its affairs and had to contend with a slow insurance claim and uncommunicative contractors — all while dealing with "serious funding challenges during a housing crisis."

Didn't say what happened

Santos said the co-op also never told her what caused the flooding after she asked multiple times.

In a statement to CBC, the co-op said a neighbour upstairs left a bathroom window open, accidentally causing a water tank to freeze and break.

Santos doesn't understand why she was ignored after years of being a good co-op member and helping with maintenance.

"I cry many days; I'm still crying till today. I felt embarrassed. I said why, why do you treat me [like this]? I never miss my dues. I work. I pay my taxes ... I'm a good citizen," she said.

Santos points to the walls of her bathroom on Sept. 13, 2023, to show where water came in and repairs were made. She says she no longer feels safe in the unit. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Out-of-court settlement hits snag

The major repairs were done in mid-May and Santos moved back in late June. Some doors won't close, so she's worried there might still be excess moisture in the walls.

She no longer feels safe in the apartment, especially with winter coming, and now, a baby on the way.

Her lawyer, Marc Goldgrub of Green Economy Law Professional Corporation in Toronto, has been trying to negotiate a settlement with the co-op to compensate Santos for missed work, stress and legal fees, among other things.

WATCH | Why this lawyer says Ontario's co-op grievance system is unfair: Why this lawyer says Ontario's co-op grievance system is unfair Duration 0:58 Marc Goldgrub of Green Economy Law Professional Corporation said co-op members being barred from accessing the Landlord and Tenant Board makes resolving disputes "incredibly difficult, expensive and essentially impossible."

In the 11th hour of negotiations, Goldgrub said the co-operative pulled the rug out from under them by alleging that Santos had breached settlement confidentiality. The co-operative declined to comment further to CBC, saying the legal matters are privileged and confidential.

Santos and her partner deny any such breach. Goldgrub said his client intends to file suit in small claims court.

Landlord and Tenant Board can't hear member complaints

If Santos was a regular tenant she'd be able to bring her grievances to the Landlord and Tenant Board, like the majority of people who pay rent in Ontario. But because she's a member of the co-op, the board has no jurisdiction.

Goldgrub said that's unfair, considering that the board can help co-ops evict members. It leaves them to civil and small claims courts — which many don't have the time or money to pursue.

"The end result is that it makes resolving disputes for many co-op member tenants incredibly difficult, expensive and essentially impossible," Goldgrub said.

Santos says she was asked to move back in and sleep on the couch while construction was going on and the apartment's framing was still visible. (Sandra Santos)

Tim Ross, executive director of the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada, said the backlog-plagued Landlord and Tenant Board isn't the place to settle disputes. Unlike regular tenants, co-op members can raise issues with property managers and the board of directors, ask for mediation or request that an issue be addressed at a general meeting, he added.

Goldgrub said that if members jump through all those hoops and don't like the outcome, there's nowhere to turn but the courts.

Ross said situations like this are "quite rare," and that the federation doesn't often hear complaints from co-op members about not being allowed to go before the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Insurer, contractors were 'slow to act,' co-op says

Santos said she stopped attending co-op member meetings after the flooding, because being ignored by the co-op office didn't give her any confidence in the system.

WATCH | 'I'm not being heard': After flood repairs took months, she hired a lawyer: 'I'm not being heard': After flood repairs took months, she hired a lawyer Duration 2:04 Sandra Santos says her co-op didn't respond to calls and emails asking about apartment repairs, hotel stays and more.

Dalhousie co-op declined an interview. In an emailed statement, board of directors president Frank Graham said they had to wait for an insurance adjuster and approved contractors, "who were slow to act and did not keep us adequately informed on the state and status of the claim despite numerous requests."

"This left us scrambling at the last minute to make further arrangements for Ms. Santos and prevented us from providing her with timely information," the statement reads.

The co-op regrets the inconvenience and time the repairs took, the email adds. A board of volunteers manages the co-op's affairs, and the co-op said it's "chronically underfunded despite an acute housing crisis in the city of Ottawa."

The Co-operative Housing Association of Eastern Ontario declined an interview, but said in a statement that it encourages members to follow complaint procedures outlined in co-op bylaws and the Co-operative Corporations Act.