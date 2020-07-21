Paddleboarder missing in Lanark County lake

Emergency crews will resume their search today for a missing Ottawa man in Dalhousie Lake, northwest of Perth, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers from the Lanark detachment, along with local firefighters and paramedics, were called to Centennial Park along the Eastern Ontario lake at about 3:30 p.m. yesterday.

Police said in a news release that a 46-year-old man from Ottawa was stand-up paddleboarding with a friend when he fell in and did not reappear. He was not wearing a life jacket, they said.

Police, firefighters trained in water rescues and civilian boaters could not find him. An OPP dive team has been called in.

The missing man is not being named by police because they say his family does not live in Canada and haven't yet been contacted.

This is the third suspected drowning investigation by police Monday in the Ottawa-Gatineau region, along with two in western Quebec.

Quebec's deputy premier and Lifesaving Society warned Quebecers Monday about a rise in drownings this year compared to the same time last year.