Ottawa police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting near the ByWard Market that left one person with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Dalhousie Street just south of Rideau Street at around 3:30 p.m. after getting reports someone had been shot.

The victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

As of 4:30 p.m. police had not announced any arrests.

Some nearby streets remain closed, and police are asking people to avoid the area.