Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Dalhousie Street shooting leaves 1 injured

Ottawa police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting near the ByWard Market that left one person with serious injuries.

No arrests have been announced

CBC News ·
One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a Feb. 11 shooting on Dalhousie Street, Ottawa police say. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting near the ByWard Market that left one person with serious injuries.

Officers were called to Dalhousie Street just south of Rideau Street at around 3:30 p.m. after getting reports someone had been shot.

The victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said.

As of 4:30 p.m. police had not announced any arrests.

Some nearby streets remain closed, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now