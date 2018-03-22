Justice for Abdirahman Coalition co-founder gets international award

Dahabo Ahmed-Omer likes to think the world has taken notice of the work that's been done to address anti-black racism in Ottawa in the wake of Abdirahman Abdi's death, and now she has proof.

Ahmed-Omer has been named one of the 100 most influential people of African descent under age 40, an annual award inspired by the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent.

"That tells me that the international world is watching this case," she said. "It just goes to show that what happened to Abdirahman Abdi didn't happen in vain, and that his legacy continues to live on."

Ahmed-Omer said she was humbled and surprised by the honour.

Coalition co-founder

Ahmed-Omer co-founded the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition, which has pushed for changes to law enforcement and the justice system since Abdi's death following his violent arrest in central Ottawa in 2016.

An Ottawa police officer is on trial for manslaughter and assault in his death.

Ahmed-Omer also works with the Federation of Black Canadians and Ottawa's Somali Centre for Family Services.

Award recipients including The Weeknd, John Legend, Lizzo and Tiffany Haddish are invited to New York City for events at the end of September and early October.

It's happening alongside the UN General Assembly, but isn't organized by the UN.