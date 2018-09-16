A fresh take on veggie burgers, and a classic turkey club
This weekend is a chance to eat your heart out at Tastes of Wellington West
One of the restaurants taking part in this weekend's Tastes of Wellington West event is sharing recipes for a veggie burger and a classic turkey club to celebrate.
Ashley Struthers co-owns The Third on Wellington Street W, and Caroline Murphy is a chef who helped design the restaurant's menu.
In an interview with CBC Radio's All In A Day, Murphy said she thought a lot about the food she used to eat in Ottawa when she was younger, including turkey clubs.
Her recipe follows, along with a new take on veggie burgers.
"I think that a lot of vegetarian food that I have, it tries a little bit too hard to taste like meat," she said. "I don't think that that's always the way to go."
Her recipe is a version of a veggie pâté, but the sweet potato fries are key to add a crunch to the meal.
Veggie burger
Ingredients:
- 450 g button mushrooms
- 1 large onion
- 2 large carrots
- 2 large potatoes
- 1 stick celery
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 cup sunflower seeds
- 1 cup walnuts
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 cup panko
- 1 cup nutritional yeast
- 3 tbsp cumin
- 1 tbsp coriander
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp steak spice
- 1 tbsp old bay seasoning
- 1 tsp pepper
- 3 tbsp salt
Directions:
- In a food processor, blitz mushrooms and onions into a fine paste.
- Transfer paste to a skillet, gently heating it to release liquid.
- Use the food processor to blitz the rest of the ingredients to the same consistency.
- Combine the two mixtures.
- Pour combined mixture into a well oiled loaf pan and cook at 300 F for two hours, or until firm.
- Let cool completely before cutting it into square patties.
Veggie 'special sauce'
Ingredients:
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 3 pickles, finely diced
- ⅓ cup vinegar
- 3 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp paprika
- ¾ cup ketchup
- 1 tsp yellow mustard
- 4 cups veggie mayo
Directions:
- Combine the onions, pickles, vinegar, sugar, salt and paprika in a bowl and let marinate for five minutes.
- Add the rest of the ingredients.
- Taste/season.
- Heat the veggie patties on a flat-top grill, then top them with lettuce, pickles, the veggie 'special sauce' and sweet potato fries, if desired, for crunch.
Turkey club
Ingredients:
- 3 slices of bread, toasted (if you want to make your own, keep scrolling down for a recipe)
- Mayo
- Turkey cold cuts (if you want to make your own, keep scrolling down for a recipe)
- Sliced tomato
- Bacon
- Lettuce
- Toothpicks
Directions:
Make your sandwich in the following order (starting with the bottom slice of bread to the top slice):
- Toast
- Mayo
- Tomato, salt and pepper
- Turkey
- Toast
- Mayo
- Bacon
- Lettuce
- Toast
Turkey cold cuts
Directions:
- Brine some turkey breasts overnight in a basic brine with bay leaves, peppercorns and smashed garlic cloves.
- Dry off the turkey and sear, skin-side down, on the flat-top grill until golden.
- Rub with canola oil and salt and pepper.
- In roasting pan, place turkey with a couple halved onions and tightly cover with aluminum.
- Roast at 350 F until an internal cooking temperature of 150 F is reached (about an hour and a half).
Bread dough (makes 12 loaves)
Ingredients:
- 5 kg all purpose flour
- 1.5 L milk
- 2 L warm water
- 288 g sugar
- 150 g salt
- 70 g yeast
Directions:
- Bloom the yeast in water with milk and sugar.
- Combine flour and salt in standing mixer and mix together.
- Add all other ingredients to the mixture.
- Knead the dough for roughly eight minutes then transfer to a lightly greased bread pan.
- Grease the top of the dough lightly and cover with plastic.
- Let the dough double in size before rolling out loaves of about two pounds each.
- Let the dough rise a second time until it is slightly higher than the loaf pan.
- Bake for 30 minutes at 350 F.