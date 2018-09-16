Skip to Main Content
A fresh take on veggie burgers, and a classic turkey club
RECIPE

One of the restaurants taking part in this weekend's Tastes of Wellington West event is sharing recipes for a veggie burger and a classic turkey club to celebrate.

This weekend is a chance to eat your heart out at Tastes of Wellington West

CBC News ·
This veggie burger gets its crunch with some sweet potato fries. (Vicky Struthers)

Ashley Struthers co-owns The Third on Wellington Street W, and Caroline Murphy is a chef who helped design the restaurant's menu.

In an interview with CBC Radio's All In A Day, Murphy said she thought a lot about the food she used to eat in Ottawa when she was younger, including turkey clubs.

Her recipe follows, along with a new take on veggie burgers.

"I think that a lot of vegetarian food that I have, it tries a little bit too hard to taste like meat," she said. "I don't think that that's always the way to go."

Her recipe is a version of a veggie pâté, but the sweet potato fries are key to add a crunch to the meal.

Food, beer, and community is what they have done for almost one year. For D is for Dinner, we hear about two popular and tasty dishes on The Third's menu. 10:18

Veggie burger

Ingredients:

  • 450 g button mushrooms
  • 1 large onion
  • 2 large carrots
  • 2 large potatoes
  • 1 stick celery
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 cup sunflower seeds
  • 1 cup walnuts
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 cup panko
  • 1 cup nutritional yeast
  • 3 tbsp cumin
  • 1 tbsp coriander
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp steak spice
  • 1 tbsp old bay seasoning
  • 1 tsp pepper
  • 3 tbsp salt

Directions:

  1. In a food processor, blitz mushrooms and onions into a fine paste.
  2. Transfer paste to a skillet, gently heating it to release liquid. 
  3. Use the food processor to blitz the rest of the ingredients to the same consistency.
  4. Combine the two mixtures.
  5. Pour combined mixture into a well oiled loaf pan and cook at 300 F for two hours, or until firm.
  6. Let cool completely before cutting it into square patties.

Veggie 'special sauce'

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion, finely diced
  • 3 pickles, finely diced
  • ⅓ cup vinegar
  • 3 tbsp sugar​
  • 2 tbsp salt​
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • ¾ cup ketchup
  • 1 tsp yellow mustard
  • 4 cups veggie mayo

Directions:

  1. Combine the onions, pickles, vinegar, sugar, salt and paprika in a bowl and let marinate for five minutes.
  2. Add the rest of the ingredients.
  3. Taste/season.
  4. Heat the veggie patties on a flat-top grill, then top them with lettuce, pickles, the veggie 'special sauce' and sweet potato fries, if desired, for crunch.
The traditional turkey club is a staple of The Third restaurant's menu. (Chris Roussakis)

Turkey club

Ingredients:

  • 3 slices of bread, toasted (if you want to make your own, keep scrolling down for a recipe)
  • Mayo
  • Turkey cold cuts (if you want to make your own, keep scrolling down for a recipe)
  • Sliced tomato
  • Bacon
  • Lettuce
  • Toothpicks

Directions:

Make your sandwich in the following order (starting with the bottom slice of bread to the top slice):

  1. Toast
  2. Mayo
  3. Tomato, salt and pepper
  4. Turkey
  5. Toast
  6. Mayo
  7. Bacon
  8. Lettuce
  9. Toast

Turkey cold cuts

Directions:

  1. Brine some turkey breasts overnight in a basic brine with bay leaves, peppercorns and smashed garlic cloves.
  2. Dry off the turkey and sear, skin-side down, on the flat-top grill until golden.
  3. Rub with canola oil and salt and pepper.
  4. In roasting pan, place turkey with a couple halved onions and tightly cover with aluminum.
  5. Roast at 350 F until an internal cooking temperature of 150 F is reached (about an hour and a half).

Bread dough (makes 12 loaves)

Ingredients:

  • 5 kg all purpose flour
  • 1.5 L milk
  • 2 L warm water​
  • 288 g sugar​
  • 150 g salt​
  • 70 g yeast

Directions:

  1. Bloom the yeast in water with milk and sugar.
  2. Combine flour and salt in standing mixer and mix together.
  3. Add all other ingredients to the mixture.
  4. Knead the dough for roughly eight minutes then transfer to a lightly greased bread pan.
  5. Grease the top of the dough lightly and cover with plastic.
  6. Let the dough double in size before rolling out loaves of about two pounds each.
  7. Let the dough rise a second time until it is slightly higher than the loaf pan.
  8. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 F.

