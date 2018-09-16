A fresh take on veggie burgers, and a classic turkey club

One of the restaurants taking part in this weekend's Tastes of Wellington West event is sharing recipes for a veggie burger and a classic turkey club to celebrate.

Ashley Struthers co-owns The Third on Wellington Street W, and Caroline Murphy is a chef who helped design the restaurant's menu.

In an interview with CBC Radio's All In A Day, Murphy said she thought a lot about the food she used to eat in Ottawa when she was younger, including turkey clubs.

Her recipe follows, along with a new take on veggie burgers.

"I think that a lot of vegetarian food that I have, it tries a little bit too hard to taste like meat," she said. "I don't think that that's always the way to go."

Her recipe is a version of a veggie pâté, but the sweet potato fries are key to add a crunch to the meal.

Food, beer, and community is what they have done for almost one year. For D is for Dinner, we hear about two popular and tasty dishes on The Third's menu. 10:18

Veggie burger

Ingredients:

450 g button mushrooms

1 large onion

2 large carrots

2 large potatoes

1 stick celery

2 garlic cloves

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup walnuts

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 cup panko

1 cup nutritional yeast

3 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp coriander

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp steak spice

1 tbsp old bay seasoning

1 tsp pepper

3 tbsp salt

Directions:

In a food processor, blitz mushrooms and onions into a fine paste. Transfer paste to a skillet, gently heating it to release liquid. Use the food processor to blitz the rest of the ingredients to the same consistency. Combine the two mixtures. Pour combined mixture into a well oiled loaf pan and cook at 300 F for two hours, or until firm. Let cool completely before cutting it into square patties.

Veggie 'special sauce'

Ingredients:

1 onion, finely diced

3 pickles, finely diced

⅓ cup vinegar

3 tbsp sugar​

2 tbsp salt​

1 tbsp paprika

¾ cup ketchup

1 tsp yellow mustard

4 cups veggie mayo

Directions:

Combine the onions, pickles, vinegar, sugar, salt and paprika in a bowl and let marinate for five minutes. Add the rest of the ingredients. Taste/season. Heat the veggie patties on a flat-top grill, then top them with lettuce, pickles, the veggie 'special sauce' and sweet potato fries, if desired, for crunch.

The traditional turkey club is a staple of The Third restaurant's menu. (Chris Roussakis)

Turkey club

Ingredients:

3 slices of bread, toasted (if you want to make your own, keep scrolling down for a recipe)

Mayo

Turkey cold cuts (if you want to make your own, keep scrolling down for a recipe)

Sliced tomato

Bacon

Lettuce

Toothpicks

Directions:

Make your sandwich in the following order (starting with the bottom slice of bread to the top slice):

Toast Mayo Tomato, salt and pepper Turkey Toast Mayo Bacon Lettuce Toast

Turkey cold cuts

Directions:

Brine some turkey breasts overnight in a basic brine with bay leaves, peppercorns and smashed garlic cloves. Dry off the turkey and sear, skin-side down, on the flat-top grill until golden. Rub with canola oil and salt and pepper. In roasting pan, place turkey with a couple halved onions and tightly cover with aluminum. Roast at 350 F until an internal cooking temperature of 150 F is reached (about an hour and a half).

Bread dough (makes 12 loaves)

Ingredients:

5 kg all purpose flour

1.5 L milk

2 L warm water​

288 g sugar​

150 g salt​

70 g yeast

Directions: