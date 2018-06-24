Recipe
Enjoy the summer solstice with this Inuit-inspired dish
Trudy Metcalfe-Coe's maple-glazed arctic char with toasted sesame seeds was one of the dishes showcased at this weekend's Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival.
This arctic char recipe uses maple syrup, garam masala and soya sauce as a marinade
This weekend, Ottawa celebrated the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, which included a long table dinner at Vincent Massey Park on Friday.
If you missed the event, no worries. We have one of the dinner's Inuit-inspired recipes — provided by Inuk caterer Trudy Metcalfe-Coe — here for you to make at home.
This dish mixes maple syrup, garam masala and soya sauce as marinade for arctic char.
Ingredients
- 4 arctic char fillets
- ¼ cup toasted sesame seeds
- 1 cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tbps. soya sauce
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- ½ tsp. garam masala
Instructions
- In a saucepan combine the maple syrup, brown sugar, soya sauce, black pepper and garam masala.
- Reduce over medium heat until one-third of the mixture has been cooked off.
- Let the reduction cool.
- Marinate the arctic char in the reduction for about an hour.
- Coat the arctic char fillets in the sesame seeds.
- Place in oven at 350 F and bake for 12 to 15 minutes.