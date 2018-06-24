Enjoy the summer solstice with this Inuit-inspired dish

This weekend, Ottawa celebrated the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival, which included a long table dinner at Vincent Massey Park on Friday.

If you missed the event, no worries. We have one of the dinner's Inuit-inspired recipes — provided by Inuk caterer Trudy Metcalfe-Coe — here for you to make at home.

This dish mixes maple syrup, garam masala and soya sauce as marinade for arctic char.

Ingredients

4 arctic char fillets

¼ cup toasted sesame seeds

1 cup maple syrup

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tbps. soya sauce

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. garam masala

Instructions