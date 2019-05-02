Kick your flavour game up a notch with this brisket sandwich

Executive chef Josh Moore feeds thousands of hungry sports fans just about every week.

The man in charge of the menu at Ottawa Fury, Redblacks and 67's games says he needs food that will satisfy kids, adults, vegans and omnivores alike.

"We're trying to enhance people's idea of a typical stadium food experience," Moore told Alan Neal of CBC Ottawa's All In A Day.

Beyond coming up with tasty options that are easy to carry with a beverage in your other hand, Moore and his game day team of 110 cooks have to execute each menu item with speed and consistency.

"I could come up with any number of different things, and if we aren't able to execute it well there's really no point, " he said.

Moore introduced a vegan "crab" snack he's dubbed the "Not-So Crabby Roll," as well as vegan tacos, burgers and the "Sparky Ancho Dog," which is topped with ancho coleslaw and crispy jalapenos.

Beyond those meatless options, he's still rolling such rich, hearty dishes as the "Fury Stack."

Here, Moore has modified his stadium recipe for his coffee-rubbed brisket with pickled red onions and maple barbecue sauce sandwich for home cooks looking to entertain a crowd of their own.

His biggest tip is to just keep cooking, even when you think you're finished. The longer the brisket remains in your oven or smoker, the juicier and softer it'll be.

The Fury Stack is a coffee-rubbed, smoked brisket sandwich topped with maple barbecue sauce and pickled red onions. (Mario Carlucci/CBC)

Chef Josh Moore's 'Fury Stack' (home chef version)

For the brisket:

Brisket has two distinctly different sections, the flat and the point. The flat is the thinner end that tapers off. This piece will cook a little more quickly if time is a concern, but does have less fat and can dry out if care isn't taken. The point is thicker and usually has a layer of collagen and fat running through the middle of it. This recipe is for six to eight people. If you have more mouths to feed and need to do the whole brisket, some trimming of the cut may be required to get a more uniform result.

Five to six pounds of high marbled brisket. (Ask your butcher for either the flat or the point, whichever you prefer.)

Butcher paper. (Most butcheries will give some to you if you ask.)

1½ cups Texas-style coffee rub. (See recipe below.)

Directions:

Remove brisket an hour before cooking and preheat oven to 275 F.

Cover brisket with 1½ cups of the coffee rub and place on roasting rack, leaving space between the bottom of the brisket and the sheet pan.

Place a pan of hot water on the bottom rack of the oven, and once oven is preheated place brisket on middle rack.

Cook for three hours. At this point, start checking on the colour of the brisket. Spritz with water if it looks like brisket is drying out.

After another two to three hours, brisket should be coming out of the "stall" (when the meat's sweat causes a stall in the rise in cooking temperature). Check internal temperature of the brisket with a digital meat thermometer. It should read about 165-170 F.

Remove brisket and wrap with butcher paper. Place brisket back in the oven for another two hours. Start checking internal temperature again on a regular basis until you reach 195-200 F.

At this point remove brisket and let rest for one to two hours, or until internal temperature brisket drops back to 140-160 F.

Slice thinly for the Fury Stack, or thicker if being enjoyed on its own.

Texas style coffee rub (yields about 6½ cups)

1¼ cups finely ground coffee.

2 cups kosher salt.

1¼ cups smoked paprika.

¾ cup garlic powder.

¾ cup onion powder.

¾ cup ground black pepper.

Directions:

Combine all ingredients until evenly distributed.

Place rub in a tightly sealed mason jar or resealable bags for use at another time.

Maple BBQ sauce

1 litre of your favourite barbecue sauce.

75-100 ml real maple syrup, depending on how much you want the maple to come through.

Directions: Combine.

Pickled onions (yields about three litres)

5 red onions.

2 litres white vinegar.

1 cinnamon stick.

1 cup white sugar.

¼ cup salt.

2 tbsp mustard seed.

5 star anise.

1 tbsp whole black peppercorn.

1 tsp clove, whole.

3 bay leaves.

Directions:

Slice onions in half, slice thick, then julienne.

Bring all ingredients except onions to a boil in a stainless steel pot.

Let pickling liquid simmer for 10 minutes.

Strain pickling liquid through a fine mesh strainer over the onions.

Place a slightly smaller pot over the onions to keep contents submerged in pickling liquid.

Let stand on the counter until it reaches room temperature.

Place the onions in mason jars for extended shelf life, using a standard canning technique for food safety.

Assembly:

Use a brioche bun or whichever kind you prefer. Toast if you wish. Pile brisket as high as you want. Top with desired amount of maple barbecue sauce. Garnish with pickled onions to taste.