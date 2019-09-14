Timing is everything in cooking, but for Dominique Dufour, that's especially true when it comes to duck pastrami.

"It is literally all in the patience," said Dufour, the chef at Gray Jay Hospitality.

"You put it in brine for two days, you look at it, say hi a few times and then take it out."

Dufour and several other chefs will be cooking up special meals for the Feast of Fields fundraiser this week for Carefor, an Ottawa not-for-profit that provides home health care across the region.

While tickets have already sold out, Dufour did at least drop by CBC Radio's All In A Day studios to share her duck pastrami recipe.

The recipe calls for using a whole deboned duck, which can either be done by a butcher or at home..

"It is the most responsible way to deal with animals," she said.

The chef behind the new restaurant Gray Jay Hospitality shares her recipe for duck pastrami. 10:50

Duck pastrami

Ingredients:

1 whole duck (deboned)

Brine:

8 cups of water.

1 tbsp. juniper berries.

1 tbsp. coriander seeds.

1 tbsp. chili flakes.

Handful of fennel tops.

2 tbsp. dijon mustard.

½ cup sugar.

½ cup salt.

Rub:

2 tbsp. coriander seeds.

2 tbsp. black pepper.

1 tbsp. mustard seeds.

3 cloves.

1 tbsp. fennel seeds.

3 all spice berries.

1 tbsp. garlic powder.

Instructions: