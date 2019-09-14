The secret ingredient in duck pastrami? It's patience
Chef Dominique Dufour shares her recipe for the brined sliced meat
Timing is everything in cooking, but for Dominique Dufour, that's especially true when it comes to duck pastrami.
"It is literally all in the patience," said Dufour, the chef at Gray Jay Hospitality.
"You put it in brine for two days, you look at it, say hi a few times and then take it out."
Dufour and several other chefs will be cooking up special meals for the Feast of Fields fundraiser this week for Carefor, an Ottawa not-for-profit that provides home health care across the region.
While tickets have already sold out, Dufour did at least drop by CBC Radio's All In A Day studios to share her duck pastrami recipe.
The recipe calls for using a whole deboned duck, which can either be done by a butcher or at home..
"It is the most responsible way to deal with animals," she said.
Duck pastrami
Ingredients:
- 1 whole duck (deboned)
Brine:
- 8 cups of water.
- 1 tbsp. juniper berries.
- 1 tbsp. coriander seeds.
- 1 tbsp. chili flakes.
- Handful of fennel tops.
- 2 tbsp. dijon mustard.
- ½ cup sugar.
- ½ cup salt.
Rub:
- 2 tbsp. coriander seeds.
- 2 tbsp. black pepper.
- 1 tbsp. mustard seeds.
- 3 cloves.
- 1 tbsp. fennel seeds.
- 3 all spice berries.
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder.
Instructions:
- In a large pot, assemble the brine and bring it to a boil.
- Let the brine cool completely, place the deboned duck in it, and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 48 hours.
- Once it's rested, take the duck out and pat it dry.
- Tie the duck like a roast and secure it with butcher's twine.
- Assemble the rub ingredients and crush them with a mortar and pestle.
- Rub the duck with the spice mix until you form a thin but uniform crust.
- Heat your oven or smoker to 200 F.
- Place the duck in a roasting pan with a wire tray and cook for 90 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 155 F.
- Before slicing, let the duck rest at least 30 minutes to allow the juices to settle.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.