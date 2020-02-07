Celebrate Candlemas right with this traditional Mexican corn drink

For most people, Feb. 2 conjures images of groundhogs and Bill Murray — but for many Christians, the date holds spiritual significance.

Candlemas, or "Dia de la Candelaria," marks the presentation of Jesus at the Temple of Jerusalem and his official induction into Judaism.

In Mexico and Mexican communities around the globe, the holiday is celebrated with tamales, a traditional Mesoamerican dish, often paired with a warm beverage like atole.

This week on CBC Radio's All In A Day, Ottawa's Patricia Ramirez shared her recipe for vanilla-flavoured atole — a perfect drink to warm your bones on a cold February day.

Vanilla atole

Ingredients:

½ cup Maseca corn flour

2 cups water

3 cups milk

1 cinnamon stick

¾ cup of brown sugar or ¼ cup grated piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar pressed into a cone shape)

1 tbsp. vanilla

Directions: