Celebrate Candlemas right with this traditional Mexican corn drink
In Mexico and Mexican communities around the globe, Feb. 2 is often marked with a warm mug of atole.
Warm up this winter with this vanilla, cinnamon-flavoured beverage
For most people, Feb. 2 conjures images of groundhogs and Bill Murray — but for many Christians, the date holds spiritual significance.
Candlemas, or "Dia de la Candelaria," marks the presentation of Jesus at the Temple of Jerusalem and his official induction into Judaism.
In Mexico and Mexican communities around the globe, the holiday is celebrated with tamales, a traditional Mesoamerican dish, often paired with a warm beverage like atole.
This week on CBC Radio's All In A Day, Ottawa's Patricia Ramirez shared her recipe for vanilla-flavoured atole — a perfect drink to warm your bones on a cold February day.
Vanilla atole
Ingredients:
- ½ cup Maseca corn flour
- 2 cups water
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cinnamon stick
- ¾ cup of brown sugar or ¼ cup grated piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar pressed into a cone shape)
- 1 tbsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Add the corn flour to a pot and stir in the water slowly.
- Turn the heat to medium-high and add milk.
- Add the cinnamon stick and the brown sugar or piloncillo.
- Stir for between three to five minutes.
- Reduce heat to low and simmer for about five more minutes, stirring often.
- Add the vanilla and stir. Remove from heat and serve.
With files from CBC Radio's All In A Day
