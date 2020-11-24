Ottawa police investigate possible shooting near St. Laurent mall

Ottawa police are investigating a possible shooting Tuesday afternoon near St. Laurent Shopping Centre in east Ottawa.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots outside between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m, police said in a news release.

Officers found shell casings near Ogilvie and Cyrville roads, just east of the mall, police said.

Police said no one was found injured, and said a vehicle may have been involved.

The service's guns and gangs unit is asking anyone who may have information about the incident, or with dashcam footage, to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.