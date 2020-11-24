Skip to Main Content
Ottawa police investigate possible shooting near St. Laurent mall
Ottawa

Ottawa police investigate possible shooting near St. Laurent mall

Police say no one was found hurt after a possible shooting Tuesday afternoon near Ogilvie and Cyrville roads.

No injuries reported, shell casings found near Ogilvie and Cyrville roads

CBC News ·
Ottawa police are investigating a possible shooting near Ogilvie and Cyrville roads in Ottawa on Tuesday. (CBC)

Ottawa police are investigating a possible shooting Tuesday afternoon near St. Laurent Shopping Centre in east Ottawa.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots outside between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m, police said in a news release.

Officers found shell casings near Ogilvie and Cyrville roads, just east of the mall, police said.

Police said no one was found injured, and said a vehicle may have been involved.

The service's guns and gangs unit is asking anyone who may have information about the incident, or with dashcam footage, to contact them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now