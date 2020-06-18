Cyclists demand 'more than paint' to keep them safe on Elgin Street

The sound of bicycle bells rang out on Elgin Street Thursday morning as a group of approximately 50 cyclists rode together to demand changes to bike infrastructure in the city.

The demonstration came less than a week after a 20-year-old female cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a truck on the recently redesigned roadway, near Ottawa police headquarters.

The rally began outside Ottawa City Hall, then the cyclists set off down Elgin Street. They were joined by city councillors Catherine McKenney and Shawn Menard.

The event was organized by Ward Verschaeve, 21, who said he felt compelled to speak up after hearing about the recent collision.

Verschaeve said despite the recent multi-million-dollar streetscape rehabilitation of Elgin Street, the cycling infrastructure there remains unsafe.

Dedicated bike lanes weren't included in the redesign, a disappointment to many in the cycling community. Cyclists are currently required to ride alongside traffic in so-called "super sharrows," unsegregated bike lines painted green.

Councillors plan to meet with city officials

"Keeping in mind they have just redesigned that street, I would like to see something like the Laurier bike lanes, where there's concrete separation, physical separation," Verschaeve said.

"[We want] more than just paint between the cyclists and the drivers. That way both parties are safe, and both parties know that they are safe."

WATCH: Asking for changes to Elgin Street

More than 50 cyclists rode down Elgin Street Thursday morning to push for safety measures after a 20-year-old cyclist was seriously injured last week. Laura Shantz, who cycles often with her young children, and ride organizer Ward Verschaeve spoke to CBC News. 0:48

McKenney and Menard said they have a meeting scheduled next week with city officials to discuss cycling infrastructure, and they plan to demand changes to Elgin Street.

"We build roads in this city without a second thought, and we build roads for driver speed rather than for cyclist and pedestrian comfort and safety. So it's an ongoing frustration," McKenney said.