Cyclist hit by truck near Civic hospital

A woman was hit and dragged by a truck while she was cycling at the intersection of Parkdale Avenue and Ruskin Street near the Civic hospital Tuesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics were called to the intersection just before 8:30 a.m.

The woman, whose exact age isn't yet known, was critically injured.

Staff from the hospital came to the scene to help with first aid, paramedics said.

Parkdale is closed from Kenilworth Street to its southern end at Carling Avenue, according to Ottawa police. Ruskin is closed from Hamilton to MacFarlane avenues.