Cyclist struck at Rideau and King Edward

A 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Rideau Street early Friday evening.

The collision between a vehicle and the cyclist happened just after 5:30 p.m., Ottawa police said.

The woman suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition, paramedics told CBC News.

The vehicle remained on scene.

Police partially closed the intersection to allow collision investigators to work, but traffic was still able to get by in both directions.

The road has since reopened.

This was the second incident in a 12-hour period in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in the city. A man was seriously injured after being hit by a truck on Riverside Drive near Bank Street around 7:40 a.m.