Cyclist seriously injured by truck near Billings Bridge
A cyclist was hit and seriously injured by a truck on Riverside Drive near Bank Street Friday morning.
Male suffered head and chest injuries; roads have reopened
A cyclist was hit and seriously injured by a truck on Riverside Drive near Bank Street Friday morning.
It happened at about 7:40 a.m.
Paramedics said the victim is a man and suffered serious head and chest injuries. He is expected to survive.
Ottawa police closed roads in the area, but they were open again as of 9 a.m.