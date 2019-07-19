Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Cyclist seriously injured by truck near Billings Bridge

A cyclist was hit and seriously injured by a truck on Riverside Drive near Bank Street Friday morning.

Male suffered head and chest injuries; roads have reopened

CBC News ·
Ottawa police said the collision happened at about 7:40 a.m. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

It happened at about 7:40 a.m.

Paramedics said the victim is a man and suffered serious head and chest injuries. He is expected to survive.

Ottawa police closed roads in the area, but they were open again as of 9 a.m.

 

 

