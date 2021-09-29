Cyclist in hospital with serious injuries following collision
A cyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after a collision at the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street on Tuesday night.
Collision took place at corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West
A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision at the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West on Tuesday night.
Police said they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. to investigate a crash between a motor vehicle and a cyclist.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured but the cyclist remains in serious condition, according to police.