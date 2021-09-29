Skip to Main Content
Cyclist in hospital with serious injuries following collision

A cyclist is in the hospital with serious injuries after a collision at the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West to investigate a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Tuesday night. (CBC)

Police said they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. to investigate a crash between a motor vehicle and a cyclist.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured but the cyclist remains in serious condition, according to police.

