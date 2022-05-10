Wife upset paramedics took 90 minutes to reach cyclist who crashed in Gatineau Park

Experienced cyclist Philippe Reynolds of Cantley, Que., was riding his bike with friends last Friday in Gatineau Park when he had a bad fall.

The triathlete, who regularly trains at the park, suffered multiple fractures, including broken ribs, and a collapsed lung. His wife, Mélanie Malouin, says it took 90 minutes for paramedics to respond.

Her husband was left cold and shaking, she said, and he even lost consciousness while he waited for help.

"It was a very long period of time to wait for someone who was as injured as him," she said in a French interview with Radio-Canada. "If his injuries were worse it could have been fatal."

Reynolds remains in hospital awaiting further surgeries. (Mélanie Malouin)

Malouin also worries about others who might face similar wait time for care in the park.

"There is definitely a problem," she told CBC, "I don't want to blame anyone [but] we have lots of questions we want answers to."

She said her husband remains in hospital in stable condition. Doctors are waiting for his lung to recover before they attempt further surgeries.

Mélanie Malouin says she wants answers as to why it took so long for her husband to receive care. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Equipment failure delays paramedics

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is involved when there is a need for urgent care in the park, according to the Coopérative des paramédics de l'Outaouais.

Outaouais paramedics said they arrived at the meeting point with the NCC last Friday to provide care, but nobody was there from the NCC. As a result they were unable to provide access to the parkway, which remains closed to vehicles.

The NCC said their response team arrived at the scene of the crash and officers provided first aid.

A commission spokesperson did confirm there was a delay for paramedics to access the parkway after "an equipment failure at the P3 parking lot barrier."

Vehicles not allowed on some Gatineau Park roads

Since the spring of 2020, some of its busiest NCC parkways have been closed to vehicles from May to fall, opening them up for active uses such as cycling, running, in-line skating and roller skiing.

The pilot continues this year on the same schedule as in 2021, but with the addition of a free weekend shuttle service starting in late June. More than 3,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the NCC to end the vehicle ban.

The NCC also took this opportunity to remind the public that emergency services are not close by, which has been an issue in the past. Almost a decade ago, two snowshoers had to wait 18 hours before they were rescued from a closed trail.

In that case, a man suffered hypothermia and severe frostbite to his legs.