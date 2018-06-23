Gatineau police are investigating after a cyclist and a motorcyclist collided Saturday afternoon in the city's Pointe-Gatineau neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash at Gréber Boulevard and Pointe-Gatineau Street at around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the cyclist, a man between the ages of 30 and 40, was thrown from his bike.

He was rushed to hospital with injuries to his back and legs.

The driver of the motorcycle remained at the scene, police said.

As of 6 p.m., a stretch of Gréber Boulevard near the scene of the collision remained closed for the investigation.