Breaking
Cyclist killed in Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway crash
Ottawa police investigating Friday morning crash
A cyclist has died in a crash involving a taxi on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Ottawa paramedics say.
It happened near the intersection of Onigam Street, which stretches from the parkway to nearby Lemieux Island on the Ottawa River, at about 6:45 a.m. Friday.
A taxi van was involved in the crash.
Ottawa police are investigating.