'She came out of nowhere,' accused in cyclist's death told police

The man accused of careless and dangerous driving in a collision that killed 23-year-old Nusrat Jahan told police he triple checked for a cyclist before the collision.

Steven Conley, 40, has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death in relation to the death of the Willis College student.

She was cycling to school just before 8 a.m. when a dump truck hit her at Laurier Avenue and Lyon Street on Sept. 1, 2016.

Detective Bruno Gendron, an Ottawa police collision investigator, recorded a 14-minute interview with Conley about two hours after the collision.

Gendron testified on Tuesday that he twice read Conley his rights and advised him of his right to retain or speak to a lawyer right away.

Gendron said Conley acknowledged he understood his rights, but declined to call a lawyer. Gendron said Conley did ask him if he would go to jail if he was found guilty.

The dump truck involved in the crash that killed Ottawa cyclist Nusrat Jahan. The driver police told it was his first day operating the vehicle. (CBC)

Driving truck for 1st time

Conley told the officer the truck he normally drove for his employer, Tomlinson, was getting repaired and he took the large dump truck involved in the collision for the first time that morning.

As he drove east on Laurier Avenue, Conley said he stopped for a red light at the intersection of Lyon Street.

"When the light turned green, before I turned, I looked in the mirrors three times and then I looked again in my mirror on the hood and then I went ahead," said Conley in the recorded interview, which was played in court. He said he always waits a "few seconds" before turning in case any vehicle is coming.

Conley told Gendron in the interview that the mirrors on the hood of the vehicle help drivers to see anything in their blind spot not picked up by the mirror mounted on the passenger door. In safety meetings, he said his employer emphasizes to drivers to always look several times, because of pedestrians and bikes.

"Then I heard a crunch," Conley said in the recording.

He said he got out of the cab of his truck and looked underneath and was shocked.

'I didn't see her at all'

"I always look but you can't always see," Conley told the detective.

The courtroom was quiet as the tape played Conley's explanation that he never saw Jahan.

"I didn't see her at all. She came out of nowhere and if I'd seen her I would have stopped," he said. "It's not something you want to see, someone under your truck."

Conley, sitting in the front row of the courtroom, looked straight ahead as Gendron finished his line of questioning on the taped statement.

"I feel sorry for the family. No one wants to get a call like that," Conley told the detective.

The trial resumes Wednesday.