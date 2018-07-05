Ottawa Police expert says driver didn't yield to cyclist in fatal collision

An Ottawa police collision expert testified Wednesday video footage clearly shows a truck driver who fatally struck a cyclist failed to obey the traffic light.

Steven Conley has pleaded not-guilty to criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

Nusrat Jahan, 23, was cycling to school in the dedicated cycling lane on Laurier Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2016 when Conley's truck struck her turning right onto Lyon Street

The 23-year old student came to Canada with her family from Bangladesh five years ago.

Detective constable Alain Boucher, a collision reconstructionist was not at the collision scene. He took over the case from another officer almost two months after the incident.

Boucher told the court he examined the City of Ottawa traffic video recorded from a camera about a block west of the intersection of Laurier Avenue and Lyon Street. The video was transferred frame by frame into photographs that were then blown-up for a closer view.

Boucher said the photos show when the light turned to a forward green arrow Conley started his right turn. Ontario's traffic act states a vehicle has to travel only in the direction of the arrow.

"Had Conley waited for the solid green light, then the collision would not have occurred," Boucher wrote in his report.

Nusrat Jahan, 23, was struck by a truck and killed while cycling on Laurier Avenue West on Sept. 1, 2016. (courtesy of family)

Jahan, he added began cycling east on Laurier Avenue on the forward green arrow and was then struck.

The photographs also show a traffic sign next to the cycling lane that indicates priority must be given to cyclists.

Reconstruction effort

As part of his investigation Boucher also attempted to reenact the collision in early November 2016, two months after the collision.

A cyclist posed as Jahan and a similar dump truck to Conley's was driven by a city worker who wore a camera strapped to his forehead. The video was played in court and the driver can be heard saying he could see the cyclist from the shoulders up when stopped at the fatal intersection.

Boucher's report concluded the driver could clearly see the cyclist, but he was forced to retract that conclusion on the stand.

After Jahan's death, the city re-configured the stop lines on Laurier Avenue to increase the space between cyclists and vehicles at red lights.

In some cases, stop lines for bikes in the segregated cycling lanes were shifted forward and the stop line for drivers was moved back, to make cyclists more visible.

​Boucher testified he adjusted the vehicle stop line back to where it was at the time of the collision, but failed to do the same for the cyclist's stop line.

The officer told the court he realized his mistake last week.

"I didn't pay enough attention to the cyclist's stop line" he testified.

Boucher told the Crown prosecutor John Ramsay, that given the mistake, the conclusions in his report would be different.

"The driver may or may not have seen the cyclist if we had the stop line in the right spot," said Boucher "It would have been difficult for the driver to see the cyclist"

The trial continues Thursday.