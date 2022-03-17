Cyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
An adult woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Ottawa paramedics.
The woman was riding a bike Thursday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle on North River Road near Donald Street.
Paramedics say they were called to the scene near the Rideau River around 4:50 p.m.
The City of Ottawa said on Twitter that North River Road is closed between McArthur Avenue and Donald Street. It said it does not have an estimated time for reopening.
