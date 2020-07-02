A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday following a collision with a large truck just west of Parliament Hill.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. near the intersection of Wellington and Lyon streets, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, received emergency first aid from a police officer before paramedics rushed him to hospital with multi-system trauma.

A dump truck bearing the logo of Gatineau, Que., transport company Robinson Brothers could be seen behind police tape near the intersection.

An Ottawa Police Service spokesperson did not have details Thursday afternoon about how the crash happened, but said collision investigators were on the scene.

As of 2 p.m. the man was still in life-threatening condition, police said.