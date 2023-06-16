Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with dump truck
A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a dump truck while cycling at the corner of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue, paramedics say.
Collision happened in Little Italy Friday morning
The call came in just before 7:45 a.m. Friday, according to Ottawa paramedics.
The woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, they said.
The intersection is currently closed. The Ottawa police collisions unit is investigating.