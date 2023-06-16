Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with dump truck

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a dump truck while cycling at the corner of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue, paramedics say.

Collision happened in Little Italy Friday morning

CBC News ·
A dump truck sits behind police tape.
Police tape is wrapped around a light standard at the corner of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue where a cyclist was struck by a dump truck on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Ryan Garland/CBC)

A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a dump truck while cycling at the corner of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue.

The call came in just before 7:45 a.m. Friday, according to Ottawa paramedics.

The woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, they said.

The intersection is currently closed. The Ottawa police collisions unit is investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now