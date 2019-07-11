Cyclist charged after collision with OC Transpo bus

A cyclist has been charged with careless driving after police say he swerved in front of an OC Transpo bus Wednesday night.

The collision happened around 9:06 p.m. on the Mackenzie King Bridge in Ottawa's downtown.

Police said the cyclist was riding on the sidewalk, then swerved in front of a bus travelling in a dedicated bus lane.

The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.