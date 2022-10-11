Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Fatal Gatineau cyclist crash similar to another in 2017, police say

Western Quebec police are drawing attention to the similarities between a cyclist being killed near the border between Gatineau and Chelsea, Que., Friday and another death in 2017.

Victim identified as 67-year-old Petar Furlan of Chelsea, Que.

Gatineau police on route 105 near the border of Hull and Chelsea, where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. (Radio-Canada)

The cyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle's driver around 7 p.m. Friday on route 105 in Gatineau near the Alonzo-Wright Bridge.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 67-year-old Petar Furlan of Chelsea. 

In a news release, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said a similar fatal collision involving a cyclist happened the morning of Jan. 1, 2017 in nearly the same place.

The news release about Friday's crash said the cyclist was travelling north on route 105 when they suddenly moved to the left and were hit from behind by a driver going the same way.

That driver won't be charged, police said.

