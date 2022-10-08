Cyclist killed in collision on Gatineau's Route 105

A cyclist died on Route 105 near the Alonzo-Wright Bridge in Gatineau after being hit by a vehicle around 7 p.m. Friday.

The highway was closed to traffic between rue Juneau and the Alonzo-Wright bridge for several hours on Friday evening.

The accident took place in Gatineau in the Hull sector, on the border with Chelsea.

The MRC des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais police confirmed the death of the male cyclist to Radio-Canada by telephone.

The Ministère des Transports du Québec (MTQ) was called in to set up a bypass.

An investigation is underway.