Now that the trick-or-treating is over, you might be left with a carved pumpkin on your porch.

While your first inclination might be to toss the retired jack-o'-lantern in the compost bin, registered nutritionist and plant-based chef Amy Longard says you can use it to make a delicious stew.

"Larger pumpkins are better in a savoury dish," said Longard.

In this recipe she adds ingredients like ginger, curry and coconut milk to create something warm and comforting to take folks into the chilly days ahead.

She warns that pumpkins can be tough, so be sure to use a serrated knife to chop it up.

"If it's too mushy, it is probably fit for the compost bin," she said.

Curried pumpkin and white bean stew

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive or coconut oil.

1 onion, diced.

2 carrots, chopped.

1 minced cayenne pepper or other hot pepper of your choice, including the seeds (optional).

2 cloves of garlic, minced.

1 tbsp. minced fresh ginger.

1-2 tbsp. curry powder.

6 cups pumpkin, cubed.

a 540 ml (19 oz.) can of white beans of your choice, drained and rinsed.

2 cups vegetable broth.

1 tbsp. tomato paste.

1 tsp. salt.

400 ml (14 oz) coconut milk (full fat or light both work).

3-4 tightly packed cups of chopped fresh spinach.

Chopped cilantro, for garnish.

Lime wedges, for garnish.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Maple syrup (optional).

Directions: