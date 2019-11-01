Curried pumpkin and white bean stew
Don't just throw your Halloween jack-o'-lantern in the compost bin. Cut it up and make stew.
After all the Halloween treats, chef Amy Longard has a healthier choice
Now that the trick-or-treating is over, you might be left with a carved pumpkin on your porch.
While your first inclination might be to toss the retired jack-o'-lantern in the compost bin, registered nutritionist and plant-based chef Amy Longard says you can use it to make a delicious stew.
"Larger pumpkins are better in a savoury dish," said Longard.
In this recipe she adds ingredients like ginger, curry and coconut milk to create something warm and comforting to take folks into the chilly days ahead.
She warns that pumpkins can be tough, so be sure to use a serrated knife to chop it up.
"If it's too mushy, it is probably fit for the compost bin," she said.
Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp. olive or coconut oil.
- 1 onion, diced.
- 2 carrots, chopped.
- 1 minced cayenne pepper or other hot pepper of your choice, including the seeds (optional).
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced.
- 1 tbsp. minced fresh ginger.
- 1-2 tbsp. curry powder.
- 6 cups pumpkin, cubed.
- a 540 ml (19 oz.) can of white beans of your choice, drained and rinsed.
- 2 cups vegetable broth.
- 1 tbsp. tomato paste.
- 1 tsp. salt.
- 400 ml (14 oz) coconut milk (full fat or light both work).
- 3-4 tightly packed cups of chopped fresh spinach.
- Chopped cilantro, for garnish.
- Lime wedges, for garnish.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
- Maple syrup (optional).
Directions:
- Warm the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat.
- Add the onion and carrots and a big pinch of salt.
- Give it a stir and sauté for about five minutes or until the onions become slightly translucent.
- Add the cayenne pepper (if using), garlic, ginger and curry spice
- Give it a good stir and cook for another minute.
- Add the pumpkin, white beans, vegetable broth, tomato paste and salt.
- Give it a stir, cover and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, reduce to low and simmer, stirring every so often, for about 15 minutes or until the pumpkin is easily pierced by a fork.
- Stir in the coconut milk and simmer for a few more minutes.
- Add the spinach and give it another stir.
- Simmer for about two minutes or until the spinach has wilted.
- Taste and season with extra salt and pepper as needed.
- If you'd like a sweeter stew, stir in a drizzle of maple syrup.
- Serve with grain of your choice or a slice of crusty bread. Top with chopped cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Will keep in the fridge for five days or frozen for two months.