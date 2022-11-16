These Ottawa and eastern Ontario schools will close if CUPE strikes again

Thousands of Ontario education workers are again threatening to strike Monday, Nov. 21. Most eastern Ontario school boards have not announced complete plans if that happens.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) filed another strike notice Wednesday, saying its central bargaining committee was able to reach a middle ground with the province on wages, but alleges the government "refused to invest in the services that students need and parents expect, precipitating this escalation."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement that since talks resumed a few days ago, the province has put forward multiple offers that would add "hundreds of millions of dollars across the sector, especially for lower-income workers," but CUPE has thus far rejected them.

The province previously passed legislation in a bid to prevent 55,000 CUPE workers from striking, but thousands of workers, including education assistants, librarians and custodians, walked off the job anyway.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford offered to withdraw the legislation if CUPE members returned to work, which they did.

Here's a look at the most recent plans.

Closed

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) said Wednesday that the job action prevents its schools from opening safely.

If there's a strike, its classes will go online on their regular schedule. Principals will co-ordinate handing out devices. Extended day programs will close.

The Upper Canada District School Board said it's closing schools if there's another strike and more information about remote learning will come if one happens.

Community use permits would be cancelled and parents who use a daycare at one of its schools are asked to contact the provider directly.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said Wednesday its schools would close, promising to keep families updated on further details.

The Renfrew County District School Board said it's planning for asynchronous learning Monday and Tuesday, then synchronous learning Wednesday. Devices would be given out Monday and co-ordinated by individual schools.

All of its extracurricular activities and community use permits are paused and parents should contact child-care services out of its schools directly.

To be determined

The eight other local school boards have not announced plans.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board does not have CUPE bargaining units and didn't close earlier this month.