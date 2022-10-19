Most eastern Ontario boards closing schools Friday if CUPE strikes

Eight of eastern Ontario's 12 school boards are closing schools Friday if a planned strike by an education union goes ahead.

Three of the boards say schools will remain open, and one board hasn't announced a decision.

Workers including early childhood educators, educational assistants and custodians represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) plan to walk off the job Friday, despite looming legislation that would make it illegal.

CUPE negotiators presented a counter-offer late Tuesday night in response to the imposed contract terms in the legislation.

Here are the most recent plans for eastern Ontario schools.

Open

Schools with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) will follow a normal schedule (including the elementary PA day) despite any job action by CUPE. No OCDSB staff are members of the union.

French Catholic schools and daycares that are part of the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est will remain open, according to a written statement issued Sunday. The board said 160 of its staff are part of the affected union and it warns a strike risks disrupting the cleaning and maintenance of elementary schools.

Similarly, the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board said only some custodians are part of CUPE, along with all tradespeople. Unless families hear otherwise, its schools will be open but community use is cancelled Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Closed

The Ottawa Catholic School Board said Tuesday the job action prevents schools from opening safely. It's moving to online learning starting Friday.

Tom D'Amico, director of education with the Ottawa Catholic School Board, said CUPE members represent roughly 2,000 workers at Catholic schools in Ottawa.

"They're often supporting students that have behavioural challenges, some are medically fragile, others have toileting needs. Without EAs, it's just unsafe and it would be unsanitary for those students to be in our schools," D'Amico said

Tom D'Amico, director of education for the Ottawa Catholic School Board, talks about what this means for parents and kids.

The Conseil des Écoles Publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) announced late Tuesday it will be moving to online learning on Friday. That day would be asynchronous learning and if schools are still affected Monday, that online learning would be synchronized.

Chromebooks will be issued to all students who need devices by the end of the day Thursday.

The Upper Canada District School Board plans to close its schools Friday in the event of a strike and provide online learning to students.

The Limestone District School Board in the Kingston area and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario say they'll move to remote learning on Friday if an agreement is not reached.

The Limestone board will start with asynchronous learning, or teachers posting work for students to do.

The Renfrew County District School Board said it too will be moving online in the event of a walkout. Families that need a laptop can fill out a form at that link or contact their school.

All of its extracurriculars and community use permits would be paused and parents should contact child-care services out of its schools directly.

The Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board is making the move to asynchronous learning, pausing before- and after-school care and school use permits.

Finally, the Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is closing schools. It says it will make every effort to set up emergency online learning Friday and it will move to asynchronous online learning if the protest continues Monday.

Its schools wouldn't be able to provide before- or after-school care if it continues, nor extracurriculars on school property. That board isn't distributing technology at this time.

To be determined

The Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien (CSDCEO) says schools are open for now, but it expects the walkout would affect hows its schools function.

It says it's likely going to move to online learning and will tell families as soon as it has made a decision.