Catholic board to close schools in event of CUPE strike

The Ottawa Catholic School Board will close schools starting Monday if CUPE education workers strike.

On Wednesday, CUPE gave notice of its intention to escalate its current job action to a full strike on Oct. 7 if no deal is reached.

CUPE says it will return to the bargaining table with the province and the Council of Trustees' Association on Friday afternoon in an attempt to avoid a labour disruption.

About 2,300 permanent and casual CUPE educational support workers are employed with the Ottawa Catholic School Board across its 83 schools, including educational assistants, office administrators and library technicians.

The board said it will let its approximately 43,000 students know its plans by Sunday night.

Other boards to post updates

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) said it will post updates on its website and Facebook page.

"The [UCDSB] employs 1,600 CUPE employees, which represents 40 per cent of our workforce, so the impacts of their current work-to-rule job action have been felt broadly and deeply," the board's director of education, Stephen Sliwa, said in a statement.

"We will continue to assess the situation daily."

In Kingston, both the Limestone District School Board and Algonquin & Lakeshore Catholic District School Board are currently reviewing contingency plans, including the possibility of school closures beginning Monday.

On their websites, the Renfrew County District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario say they're currently going over their plans.

Eastern Ontario's French public school board, the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, said Wednesday its schools will stay open, though community rentals are cancelled until further notice.

The area's French Catholic board's custodians are its only workers poised to strike Monday.

No support workers with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are unionized under CUPE.

In a statement to CBC on Thursday, Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation president Harvey Bischof said: "I expect my members will be respectful and supportive of any CUPE job action, including picket lines, especially as we share the goal of defending Ontario's high quality publicly funded education system.

"That said, my members have active collective agreements in place and must report to work in order to avoid placing themselves in potential jeopardy with their employer."