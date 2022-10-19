Ottawa Catholic School Board to close on Friday as CUPE workers plan walkout

Ottawa's English Catholic school board will close all in-person learning on Friday in anticipation of a planned walkout by education workers with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Parents are asked not to bring their children to school Friday. Instead, schools are offering remote learning, said Sharlene Hunter, manager of communications for the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

All other boards in Ottawa, including the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB), are planning to stay open, despite planned job action. The English public board has a scheduled P.A. Day on Friday for elementary students, and buildings will remain open for students who access child care.

Ontario's 55,000 education workers with CUPE are planning to walk off the job Friday. The workers include librarians, early-childhood educators and custodial staff.

On Tuesday, Ontario MPPs debate back-to-work legislation that aims to impose a contract on the workers and avert a strike. CUPE said its members plan to strike Friday regardless of the bill's passage.

The union said they will explore every avenue to fight the bill, but the government said it intends to use the notwithstanding clause to keep the eventual law in force despite any constitutional challenges.

The OCDSB confirmed on Twitter its schools will stay open Friday as none of its members are part of the affected bargaining units.

The Conseil des Écoles Publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) said Monday its schools remain open, but the board is watching the situation closely.

French Catholic schools and daycares that are part of the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est will remain open, according to a written statement issued Sunday. The board said 160 of its staff are part of the affected union and it warns a strike risks disrupting the cleaning and maintenance of elementary schools.

The Upper Canada District School Board plans to close its schools Friday in the event of a strike, but said in a written statement it will provide online learning to students. The board covers the areas of Lanark, Leeds, Grenville, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Prescott and Russell.