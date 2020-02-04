Ottawa police investigate suspicious death in east end
Ottawa police say they are investigating a suspicious death of a man in the city's east end.
A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Tuesday: police
Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Ottawa's east end.
Ottawa police discovered the man's body at a home on the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue on Monday afternoon.
A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Tuesday, said S/Sgt. Bruce Pirt of the major crimes unit, which is leading the investigation.
No further details were provided to CBC by police Monday evening.
