Ice buildup on the Ottawa River has halted ferry service between Ottawa's Cumberland community and the Masson-Angers sector in Gatineau.

The Traversiers Bourbonnais ferry shut down at around 8 a.m. Sunday, the company told Radio-Canada.

Teams are now working to create a functioning waterway by installing wooden booms along the river to control where the ice accumulates, deputy director Hélène Hayes said.

It's expected boats will be able to leave the pier later today, but Traversiers Bourbonnais is currently advising people not to show up until the situation is back to normal.

Between 700 and 1,000 people use the 24-hour ferry on Sundays, the company said.