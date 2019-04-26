2019 floods: The view from Cumberland

The rural community of Cumberland in the city's east end is under a state of emergency as the rising Ottawa River threatens homes and businesses.

As of this morning, the river was 1.4 metres above the April average, and is expected to rise as much as 70 centimetres more by the time it peaks on Monday.

That would set a new record, surpassing the high water mark reached in 2017 by 40 or more centimetres.

Here's what people living in the area should know.

Support centres

The City of Ottawa has opened a support centre at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum, located at 2940 Old Montreal Rd.

Representatives from the City of Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health, the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army will be there assisting residents.

Getting sandbags

On Friday morning, City of Ottawa vehicles were out on Armstrong Road, dispensing sand to volunteers trying to stave off the rising waters.

The city has opened three other sandbag stations in the east end:

2264 Colonial Rd. in Navan.

911 Industrial Ave.

29 Hurdman Rd.

Volunteers

Volunteers wanting to lend a hand to the Cumberland flood preparations can show up at the community museum between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

A shuttle will take them to and from the affected areas.

I feel for these people, because every raindrop coming down, you're just wondering what's going to happen. - RCMP Cpl. Chrissie Lapointe

"We're doing what we can. Feels like [we've filled] 500 bags," said Chrissie Lapointe, an RCMP corporal who lives in Alta Vista but was helping out Friday.

Lapointe and her coworkers took the day off to volunteer, and she pulled her own son out of school to help as well.

"I feel for these people, because every raindrop coming down, you're just wondering what's going to happen," she said.

Volunteers should bring appropriate clothing, footwear, water, snacks and sunscreen. Lunch will be provided, the City of Ottawa said.

Roads and paths affected

As of Friday at p.m., there were a handful of smaller road closures in Cumberland, all near the Ottawa River:

The northern tip of Morin Road.

The entirety of Leo Lane.

Boisé Lane from Morin Road to its eastern limit.

Armstrong Road near Boisé Lane.

Parks affected

The City of Ottawa warns Barnett Park, on Highway 174 just west of the heart of Cumberland, could be at risk of flooding.

People should keep their children and pets away from wading pools and play structures in riverside parks.