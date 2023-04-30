Misbehaving culvert turns Orléans couple's backyard into a 'cesspool'

David Price hates when it rains.

"It's just anxiety and stress," said the Orléans man, who for the past eight years has seen his Harvest Crescent backyard fill up with water whenever there's a downpour.

The issue has to do with a city-owned culvert behind Price's home that he says is spilling water into his yard. When he bought the house in 2014, it wasn't a huge problem — but Price said it's been getting worse each year since then.

"[The water will] take up probably a good third of our yard when it really rains, and then I'll have to pump it out. Otherwise it'll just sit there," he said on Saturday, as rain was indeed pouring down.

Even when it's relatively dry, the issue still persists.

"There's still a pond," Price said. "We could put goldfish in there."

The City of Ottawa says it's now come up with a plan to address the neighbourhood's drainage issues — but for Price, that work should have been done long ago.

Mosquito haven

The large yard was a selling feature, Price said, but the culvert spillage means he and his family can't use it.

The mosquitos that hatch in the standing water make sitting outside in the summer unbearable, he said. There's also the constant mess from the clay his two dogs drag into the house.

All of that means entertaining is out of the question — a huge disappointment, said his wife, Evelyn Marin.

"Sometimes I even thought about selling the place. But if we list the place, we're just gonna get peanuts from it," she said. "So it's not even an opportunity to move."

It's our house, it's our land, our property. We're paying taxes and and we can't use it. - David Price

Others in the neighbourhood have similar problems, Price said, but his situation appears to be the worst.

He estimates he's spent thousands trying to deal with the culvert. He's moved dirt to the back with rented excavators, installed fencing to keep the dogs out and even built a trench with a pump to send water to the sewer in his neighbour's yard.

This pond pools on David Price and Evelyn Marin's suburban Ottawa backyard when it rains. For years, they've been trying to get the city to deal with the culprit: a culvert buried behind their property. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

City says it will be fixed

Price said he's been back and forth with the City of Ottawa for years about the culvert. Workers have come out to look at it, he said, and there have been promises it would be fixed.

Now, Price said, he's been told it will be rolled into a citywide project.

In a statement to CBC, the city said it was aware of drainage problems in the neighbourhood and was "actively working to address the issue under a capital project through restoration of the surface water runoff and collection system."

"The intent is to complete the design work in 2023 and construction in 2024," said Sajjad Haque, the city's manager of linear asset management, in the statement.

But that provides little comfort to the couple, who say they feel like it's now pointless to spend money on further fixes if it'll be ripped out when the city eventually does their repairs.

"I don't know where we're going to be on the priority list when that gets fixed," Price said. "It's our house, it's our land, our property. We're paying taxes and we can't use it. Like, it's a cesspool back there."

Marin has a message for the city.

"Because it's not your backyard, you don't care," she said. "We live here and, like, we're humans. We deserve to have a place to enjoy."