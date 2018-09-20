Woman wanted in hotel homicide turns herself in

Crystal Bastien, 32, has turned herself in to Ottawa police in connection with a homicide at a south-end hotel last weekend.

32-year-old Crystal Bastien of Ottawa turned herself in to police Wednesday night. (Ottawa police)

The body of Mohamed Mana, 30, was found in a room at the Residence Inn by Marriott on Walkley Road near Bank Street late Saturday night.

On Tuesday police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Bastien's arrest on a charge of first-degree murder, and said in a news release that she's considered violent.

Bastien turned herself in on Wednesday night, police said.

'Lucky to escape,' lawyer says

Her lawyer, Joe Addelman, said Bastien is not a violent person.

"The police narrative so far has been incomplete," he said in a short statement by phone Thursday morning. "She was lucky to escape that night with her life."

Meanwhile, Ottawa police are looking to identify a second woman seen walking through the lobby of the hotel on Saturday night.

Surveillance video of the lobby shows a woman with a long ponytail walking into the hotel wearing a black shirt and grey pants or leggings.

Police are looking for help to identify this woman. (Ottawa police)

Report mistakenly released

A confidential report on the incident, containing the names of witnesses and detailed descriptions of the crime scene, was mistakenly released to nearly 200 email recipients early Sunday morning.

Ottawa police have launched an internal investigation into how the mistake was made.

The Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario is also investigating.

People who received the report were asked to either destroy or delete it.