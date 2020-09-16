Scrap metal crow takes a last tour before landing at permanent home

In May, a scrap metal crow the size of an ATV known as Crowvid19 began popping up across neighbourhoods in Ottawa.

The idea to allow people to bid on an opportunity to host the 2.5-metre, 90-kilogram bird for charity came from its creator, Dave Harries.

Now, 19 weeks later, Harries said the metal crow has raised $12,735 for the Ottawa Food Bank. Harries, a licensed auto mechanic, landscaper and home renovator, built the crow using spare car parts and bits of old bathtubs salvaged from a couple of reno jobs.

"It's kind of taken on a life of its own," Harries told CBC's Ottawa Morning Tuesday. "He brings a lot of smiles to the community."

Harries said the largest bid he received for the crow was from the New Edinburgh Community and Arts Centre (NECTAR), which donated a total of $1,330 to the food bank, winning the crow's company for a week.

Now that Crowvid19 has flown across the Ottawa region, including stints in Manotick, Orléans, Kanata and Centretown, Harries plans to wind it down.

"I never really created him to be anything more than a beautiful piece of art, it was just nice to be able to share him…and use it as a platform to help others as well," Harries said.

Thanks to today's $600 donation to the Ottawa Food Bank Crowvid19 has now helped to raise $12,735 for those in need in the Ottawa area. THIS WEEK will be your LAST CHANCE to foster Crowvid19.

The last round of auctions to bid for Crowvid19 is next week, from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29. Then, Crowvid19 will be moved to its permanent home on the patio of Petit Bill's Bistro's, an Ottawa restaurant on Wellington Street, according to Harries.