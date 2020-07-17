No trial for police officer charged after ByWard Market arrest

An Ottawa police officer will not be heading to trial after assault and obstruction of justice charges stemming from a May 2018 arrest were withdrawn Friday.

Ottawa Police Service Const. Liban Farah was charged by the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in August 2019 over concerns about the arrest, following which a man suffered a serious injury.

Michael Edelson, who represented Farah, said he was advised by Crown counsel that there was no longer a "reasonable prospect of conviction."

"[The Crown] felt the arrest by Const. Farah was not illegal and that [obstruction of justice] could not be proven," Edelson said.

Crown counsel advised the administrative judge the charges would be withdrawn during a short teleconference hearing, Edelson said.

"Twelve days of trial have been given back to the court," he said.

Decision 'welcomed and reasonable': police association

According to the SIU, Farah was patrolling the ByWard Market when he became "involved in an interaction" with a 24-year-old man around 2 a.m.

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, sent a letter Friday to members of his organization, calling the decision to withdraw the charges "a welcomed and reasonable decision."

Farah had "received a tremendous amount of support from his colleagues and the community," Skof added, and was "truly appreciative."

"[Farah] is looking forward to returning to full duties and continuing to serve the Ottawa community," wrote Skof.

According to Edelson, Farah remains employed by Ottawa police.