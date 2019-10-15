Skip to Main Content
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Ottawa man

The Crown is seeking a dangerous offender designation for an Ottawa man convicted of sexually assaulting and choking two sex-trade workers.

Jacques Rouschop, 47, convicted of sexual assault, choking in 2016

A court room sketch of Jacques Rouschop from a previous case in 2014, when he was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to assaulting a 27-year-old woman. (Radio-Canada)

Jacques Rouschop, 47, was convicted in 2016, but his sentencing has been delayed for a number of reasons including Rouschop firing his lawyer. 

When the sentencing hearing finally got underway Tuesday, Crown attorney Meaghan Cunningham began by laying out how she plans to demonstrate that Rouschop, who's been in custody since 2013, would continue to be a threat to the public and should therefore be handed an indefinite prison sentence. 

Court heard Rouschop has been in and out of jail for most of his life, including 23 times as an adult.

In 2014, he was sentenced to six months in jail for assaulting a sex-trade worker on Montreal Road. He began serving the sentence as he finished serving a previous one.

According to an Ottawa police officer called as the first witness Tuesday, Rouschop's lengthy record includes convictions for theft, assault and uttering threats.

Justice Robert Smith is presiding over the sentencing hearing, which is scheduled to last until Nov. 22. The Crown plans to call a number of witnesses including police, Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre staff, parole board staff and a doctor.

