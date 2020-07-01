Chelsea cracks down on crowds at Gatineau River 'party zone'

The Municipality of Chelsea, Que., has declared a section of waterfront land on the Gatineau River off-limits to the public after years of complaints about people gathering there to camp and swim.

The slice of land overlooking Baie du Fer à Cheval, known in English as Horseshoe Bay, is adjacent to a popular community trail that opened in 2016 near chemin Church.

The land is owned by Hydro-Québec but is leased to the municipality, which manages the trail.

Andy Ball, who owns a property across the bay, said in recent years when the weather was nice dozens of people would gather on the rocky point to have campfires, play music and jump off the rocks into the river.

"We were living in a party zone," said Ball. "It was really literally every day and it was just incredibly stressful living next to essentially a frat house."

Ball said the gatherings weren't only disruptive, but also posed a fire risk.

"This is all pine needles and trees and, of course, this year's been very, very dry," he said. "Neighbours were very concerned that their houses would go up in flames."

'Prohibited zone'

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said the crowds had led to a number of problems, including illegal parking, excessive noise, litter and alcohol and drug consumption.

The increasing number of people gathering at the site was positing a threat to public safety, said police, who have now declared the area outside the trail and along the river a "prohibited zone."

The municipality has installed signs identifying the off-limits area and have started patrolling the area twice daily.

Anyone caught in the restricted area could be issued a ticket for $350. So far, police have issued several warnings and doled out five tickets.

Swimming access by 2021

Chelsea Mayor Caryl Green said the municipality acted after repeated complaints from residents.

"The municipality felt we had to take an action and really limit the access to the trails and to indicate that the access was not intended for the shoreline," said Green.

Since the measures were put in place, Ball said he's observed traffic to the area decline significantly.

"There are still people coming down here, but I would say we've gone from two to three hundred people a day down to 20 to 30 people a day at most," said Ball.

The municipality is in the process of purchasing waterfront land from Hydro-Québec, Green said, and hopes to open up several access points for swimming along the community trail by 2021.