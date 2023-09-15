After 6 years of lobbying, Vanier BIA celebrates unveiling of 2 colourful crosswalks

Nathalie Carrier, executive director of the Vanier BIA, said the organization wanted to start reflecting the people who live in the community.

After six long years of lobbying, Nathalie Carrier celebrated the unveiling of two colourful crosswalks in Vanier.

Carrier, executive director of the Vanier BIA, said the crosswalks are a symbol of two groups with a rich history in the area — Indigenous and Franco-Ontarian.

"I don't feel it's just a crosswalk. I think it's a very, very important symbol," Carrier said. "Those symbols are very important in this community."

At the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Montreal Road outside the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health, that symbol is white feathers painted on an orange background as an homage to Indigenous reconciliation.

At the other crosswalk, located a few blocks to the west at the intersection of Marier Avenue and Montreal Road, that symbol is white trilliums and Fleurs-de-lis painted on a green background to represent the Franco-Ontarian flag.

The Franco-Ontarian crosswalk is located near the Centre des service communautaires Vanier and sits in the "traditional centretown" of old Vanier, Carrier said.

The crosswalk at the intersection of Marier Avenue and Montreal Road represents the Franco-Ontarian flag. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC News)

Long time coming

Carrier said municipalities in Ontario have "stringent" rules governing their rights-of-way. Ottawa is no exception.

Although Carrier said those rules meant the BIA was "a little bit constrained" compared to its original plans, it remains committed to "pushing the envelope" to make the neighbourhood more walkable.

As a result of those constraints, the process took six years before paint finally hit asphalt.

But Carrier said she hopes because the two crosswalks turned out so well, the approval process for future projects will go faster.

"I think a crosswalk says we've come here. We are here," she said. "Your people are here."