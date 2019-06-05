Pedestrian 'crossovers' to be made permanent

Some 140 pedestrian "crossovers" installed as a pilot project will now become permanent features on Ottawa's streets, the city's transportation committee decided Wednesday.

A crossover is a pedestrian crossing where signs — and in many cases, overhead flashing yellow lights — alert drivers to come to a stop when pedestrians are waiting to cross.

A crosswalk, on the other hand, is used at traffic lights and stop signs. At traffic lights, crosswalks often have lights with a white walking symbol indicating that it's safe to walk, and a flashing orange hand when it's time to get to the other side.

The crossover pilot program was approved in 2015, and crossover installations began in 2016.

City staff said there have been only three collisions between a vehicle and a cyclist or pedestrian at one of the crossovers in that time.

According to a city report tabled in September 2015, the city installed a "large number" of crossovers back in the 1960s, but by the 1970s, they "were questioned in terms of safety." By the late 1990s, the city had removed all of its crossovers, replacing many of them with traffic lights.

The plan approved by the transportation committee on Wednesday still needs the approval of city council.